Hot & Humid With PM T-storms

by Shane Butler

A moist tropical air mass remains in place and it’s not going away anytime soon. This moisture will be the fuel for daily showers and t-storms. Storms that do occur will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. If you don’t get a storm then you’ll feel the heat. Hot and humid conditions will be the rule. Temps will hover in the lower 90s for highs until further notice.