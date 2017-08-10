Montgomery Police Identify Centennial Way Fatal Shooting Victim

by Stefanie Hicks

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of Timothy Barnes, 28, of Montgomery who was pronounced dead after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

At about 7 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Centennial

Way after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Barnes, who had

sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Jackson Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.