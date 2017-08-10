Pike Road Historic School Welcomes Students

by Danielle Wallace

Kathleen Griswell is welcoming another group of students for the 2017-2018 school year-this, time in a different space.

“I’ve had the pleasure of teaching these children multiple times so it was familiar faces and they were excited to have their own space and it was just very exciting to see them after a long summer away,” says Griswell.

She and other teachers are excited make their new home at Pike Road Historic School, that has been renovated from top to bottom.

“This was a complete shock. I’d seen the building driving by and I knew it was there but it didn’t really stick out and they’ve done amazing work,” says Griswell.

7th through 10th grade students attend the school. Each year going forward, officials are hoping to add an additional grade.

“What we hope to do and we will in two years is have an actual high school with a graduating class-that’s what we’re looking forward to, getting students prepared for the college scene or work or whatever, whatever they want to do with their life,” says Principal David Sikes.

“It’s a huge milestone. When we started we thought it was going to be just a couple of hundred kids and it grew exponentially,” says Griswell.

School officials say students have been really receptive to having their own area. They are hoping to continue gearing students for success.

“The community has been great, teachers have just been wonderful. It’s just phenomenal how much support we have from this community,” says Sikes.

“I really enjoy teaching here,” says Griswell.

To learn more about what Pike Road Schools offers for students you can visit their website at http://www.pikeroadschools.org/