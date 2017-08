Portion of Roof Collapses at Big Lots Distribution Center

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery authorities say part of the roof has collapsed at the Big Lots Distribution Center on Selma Highway.

Authorities say the collapse also caused a gas line to sever. Authorities say all workers got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities say they aren’t sure what caused the collapse, but believe heavy rain may have been a factor.