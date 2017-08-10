Troy PD Turns Over Missing Woman’s Investigation to Bullock Co. Sheriff’s Department

by Rashad Snell

The Troy Police Department, as of August 10, has turned the lead investigation in the missing person case of Lisa Joy Theris over to the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department. As our investigation draws near the end of its third week everything points to Lisa’s last known location being in Bullock County.

Officers with the Troy Police Department, especially our investigators, have worked tirelessly since Lisa was reported missing on July 23, to develop and investigate all leads in this case. The apprehension of Manley Green Davis and Randall Wade Oswald are significant to this case as the investigation has revealed that both knew Lisa Theris and both were with her or had knowledge of her whereabouts on or about the time that she was reported missing by her father. These arrests would not have been possible without the help of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department as they secured the warrants for Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of Property 1st degree on Davis and Oswald for the break-in at the hunting cabin in Bullock County.

The Troy Police Department will continue to investigate and assist the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department with this investigation in any way we can.

We will continue to work with the Theris family and remain committed to finding Lisa Joy Theris.