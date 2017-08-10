Two Men Charged with Capital Murder in 2016 Burgwyn Road Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested two suspects in the November 17, 2016, shooting death of 31-year old Jacurtis Howard of Montgomery.

MPD detectives charged John Turner, 20, and Raheem Brown, 29, both of Montgomery with one count each of capital murder.

Turner was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and Brown was extradited from Crenshaw County, where he was being held on an unrelated charge. They were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where each was being held without bond.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on November 17, 2016, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 300 block of Burgwyn Road after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Howard, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting initially were unknown.

Further investigation indicated that Howard was shot during the course of a robbery, and Turner and Brown were identified as the suspects. At this point in the investigation, no additional information is available for release.