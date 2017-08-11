Montgomery Restaurant Week Kicks Off

by Danielle Wallace

Area chefs are fired up for a week ahead, part of Montgomery Restaurant Week, giving customers a taste of their specials.

“It’s get the attention downtown so you know you bring more business down here, it’s beneficial for everybody. I think it’s a great idea. I wish it was all month long to be honest with you,” says Michael Weber.

18 restaurants around the city, are participating in this year’s restaurant week that lasts for 10 days . Customers can also download a MGM restaurant passport to present at their dining locations.

They might be lunch deals for five, ten or fifteen dollars or dinner deals for ten, twenty or thirty. Some restaurants are offering exclusive menu items at a different price point and it can only be had during restaurant week,” says Meg Lewis.

Coordinators say it’s a chance for locals to reconnect with some of their favorites, while also discovering new places.

“Every year it becomes more popular. Every year people become more interested in in our great, great dining options and it really is a way that we want to show, not just locally but beyond Montgomery why you can come to Montgomery to have a great food experience,” says Lewis.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to get the locals involved on that side of it and do something for the restaurants and the people in the business that way we get to show off our culinary skills and have people enjoy it,” says Lamont Page.

These chefs are hoping hat their specials during restaurant week keep customers coming back for more.

“I’m really looking forward to how it’s going to roll,” says Weber.