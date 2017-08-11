Roby, Lynn Announce New Workforce Development Partnership

by Rashad Snell

At a press conference Thursday, U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R – Ala.) and Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development, Jeff Lynn, announced a new partnership with four of the system’s colleges, the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council (MSSC) and Walmart’s Brundidge, AL distribution and fulfillment center.

This fall, students at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Wallace Community College in Dothan, and Enterprise State Community College will be offered new courses in logistics that will result in nationally recognized industry certifications from the MSSC. Students who complete the coursework and skills training and receive the certifications will move to the top of the list for any new hire opportunities at the Brundidge facility.

Rep. Roby highlighted the importance of career technical education on the growth of the economy. “I’m a big believer in career tech programs for three simple reasons: They help prepare students for rewarding careers; they ensure American workers have the necessary training for skilled trades that are foundational to our society; and they boost local economies by producing a quality workforce.”

The MSSC certifications include the Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) and the Certified Logistics Technician (CLT) which address the core technical competencies of the front‐line material handling and distribution workers in all supply chain facilities including factories, warehouses, distribution centers, and transporters. In addition to the logistics courses, students will receive skills training through Alabama’s Ready to Work program which provides trainees with entry level skills required for employment with most businesses and industries in Alabama.

“Our work with Walmart and MSSC is a perfect example of how the Alabama Community College System can partner with the business community to help address their need for a workforce with specific skills and training,” Lynn said. “It’s a win-win, Walmart will have a direct pipeline of highly-skilled, workforce ready applicants and our students will have the competitive edge on obtaining employment upon completion of their certification.”

Leo Reddy, Chairman and CEO of the Manufacturing Skills Standard Council, commended all involved. “I would like to congratulate the Alabama Community College System on its decision to support the training and certification of MSSC-certified Logistics Associates to take advantage of Walmart Logistics’ decision to give a hiring preference and an interview to CLA-credentialed job applicants. This opens an exciting career pathway opportunity in supply chain logistics for Alabama youth while also meeting the need of Walmart Logistics for higher-skilled associates committed to building a future at Walmart.”

Students interested in learning more about the new courses and certifications should contact the Alabama Community College System college near them.