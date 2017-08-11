Selma Man Charged in Trailer Park Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man in the face.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says Jeffery Harris opened fire on a group of people in a car at a Selma trailer park Wednesday.

He says the victim was shot multiple times, including in the face.

He say Harris was out on bond related to other charges at the time of the shooting.

“His past, the fact that he’s on bond recent bonds for violent felonies indicates this is a violent, dangerous individual that does not need to be on the streets of Selma,” said Collier.

Harris is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.