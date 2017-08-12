Missing Woman, Lisa Theris Found

Posted:
Updated:

by Danielle Wallace

Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers confirms 25-year-old Lisa Theris has been found.

Theris was found Saturday, on Highway 82 East in Bullock County near Midway, Alabama.

Authorities say a driver, noticed Theris in bushes near the highway. Theris is currently at the Bullock County Hospital.

She  was reported missing on July 23rd by her father.  2 men, Randall Oswald and Manley Davis have been questioned about her disappearance.

Authorities are still investigating the case.

