Missing Woman, Lisa Theris Found

by Danielle Wallace

Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers confirms 25-year-old Lisa Theris has been found.

Theris was found Saturday, on Highway 82 East in Bullock County near Midway, Alabama.

Authorities say a driver, noticed Theris in bushes near the highway. Theris is currently at the Bullock County Hospital.

She was reported missing on July 23rd by her father. 2 men, Randall Oswald and Manley Davis have been questioned about her disappearance.

Authorities are still investigating the case.