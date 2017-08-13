People in Montgomery Protest in Response to Charlottesville, Virginia Violence

by Danielle Wallace

In response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia a group of people protested in Montgomery Sunday.

Protesters walked from the Court Square Fountain on Dexter Avenue to the steps of the Capitol. The silent protest consisted of Montgomery residents and local ministers. Kathleen Kilpatrick, organized the protest after seeing various protests in other cities. She says she wants Montgomery to be a part of bringing peace to our nation.

“Getting people together in a peaceful, friendly way-inclusive way is so important to help some people deal with where to go next,” says Kilpatrick.

People from across the country have united with peaceful protests this weekend since Saturday’s deadly rally.