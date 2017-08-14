Campaign says Trump Records Robocall for Strange

by Rashad Snell

The campaign of Sen. Luther Strange says President Donald Trump has recorded robocalls urging Alabama Republicans to vote for Strange in Tuesday’s contentious GOP primary.

Strange’s campaign says Trump tells voters to “go to the polls and vote for Luther Strange.” Trump says his administration is accomplishing many of his promises “but I need Luther to help us out.”

Strange’s campaign announced the calls on Monday.

Strange was appointed in February and is attempting to keep the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange has been forced into a tight primary battle with a slate of firebrand challengers including former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

The Strange campaign paid to send Trump’s recorded message to more than 150,000 GOP households.