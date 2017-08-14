Hot and Humid, with Daily Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

To our west, an upper-level feature is going to eject out of the Plains and move along the boundary across the state. Our Monday looks to be a bit wetter than our Sunday, with widespread and numerous showers and storms across the state especially this afternoon and evening. Of course, we will be watching for localized areas of flash flooding as that will certainly be a possibility with some of the heavier rainfall this afternoon and evening.

REST OF WEEK: Little change in the air mass over the state, and with upper-level feature traversing the state regularly, we are going to maintain the threat for scattered to numerous showers and storms on a daily basis. When it is not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs mostly in the 80s to lower 90s. Of course each day, any storm will have intense tropical downpours, which could cause flash flooding.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: More of the same is expected into next weekend. We are still not seeing any big pattern shift across the U.S. which of course is not unusual for August. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to have a partly sunny sky with randomly placed showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

ONE WEEK UNTIL ECLIPSE: Monday August 21st is rapidly approaching when much of the U.S. will experience the total solar eclipse. Most of Alabama will have on average 90% of the sun blocked by the moon. The 70 mile totality area of darkness will be just to the north and east of Alabama. The eclipse will occur between 12PM and 3PM that day, and just over a week away, there is no way of knowing a forecast. However, we do look at trends in the models, and as of now the forecast for that day looks to feature sun, clouds, and the threat of rain. Hopefully the viewing time will yield mainly clear conditions, but rain or shine, and eerie darkness will befall the state for a short while.

Have a great day!

Ryan