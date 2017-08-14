President Trump Tweets More Support for Senator Luther Strange

by Rashad Snell

President Donald Trump has tweeted out more support for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange ahead of Tuesday’s contentious Republican primary.

Strange, who was appointed in February, is attempting to keep the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump on Monday morning tweeted Strange has his endorsement and is “strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement.”

The message followed a tweeted endorsement by Trump last week in an attempt to boost Strange in what could be a close race.

Strange faces a slate of challengers in the GOP primary, including former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, state Sen. Trip Pittman and Christian Coalition leader Randy Brinson.

