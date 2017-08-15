Biscuits Complete Sweep of the Generals, Win Eighth Straight

by Rashad Snell

For the first time ever, the Biscuits (68-52) swept the Jackson Generals (60-60) in a five-game series winning the series finale against their North Division Rivals by a score of 5-3. Montgomery is now on a season-high eight-game winning streak, 16 games above .500 for the first time all year, and currently lead the Tennessee Smokies by 5.5 games in the Wild Card standings.

The Biscuits had their work cut out for them against Alex Young (8-7), the Diamondbacks number 18 prospect, who had four wins in his last six starts coming into tonight’s matchup. But after issuing a walk to Jake Cronenworth, Joe McCarthy singled in a run to make it 1-0 after one.

Starter Jose Mujica (11-8) took care of business throwing four scoreless innings to keep Montgomery’s 1-0 advantage heading into the fifth. That’s when Jackson responded in a big way tying the game at one on a Victor Reyes RBI-groundout to shortstop Jake Cronenworth. Mujica finished allowing just one run on five hits while walking two and striking out five in his eleventh win of the season, which ties him with Chattanooga’s Fernando Romero and Jacksonville’s Matt Tomshaw for the second most wins in the Southern League.

Montgomery added a run in the fifth when Grant Kay hit a sac fly to center field and regained an advantage, 2-1 in favor of the Biscuits. At the time it made the Butter and Blue just 2-12 with runners in scoring position. Through the first seven innings, Jackson pitching continued to struggle issuing eight walks. Young issued seven through the first 6.1 innings, which was a season high for the lefty, and reliever Yuhei Nakaushiro added one more.

In the eighth, J.R Bradley came in and retired the only batter he faced before reliever Josh Taylor took the reigns. After entering he issued a single to Brandon Lowe who was thrown out in the subsequent at-bat when Cronenworth reached on a fielders choice. Andrew Velazquez flew out to right, Joe McCarthy walked, and then Grant Kay drove in another run on an RBI-single, his seventh of the series to make it 3-1. Cade Gotta followed it up with a walk to load the bases and bring a red hot Justin Williams to the plate. Williams smashed a two-run single to left field and put Montgomery up, 5-1. Through those eight innings, Jackson pitching issued ten walks.

With two outs in the ninth and one on, Michael Perez swatted his second two-run homer of the series against Montgomery to make it 5-3 late. After Emilio Bonifacio got on with a single in the next at-bat, Victor Reyes hit a hard ground ball that forced Biscuits second baseman Brandon Lowe to make a diving stop and throw to secure their first ever sweep against Jackson and their 2nd in the past 20 days, with Montgomery’s last sweep coming on July 25-29 against the Tennessee Smokies.