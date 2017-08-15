Doug Jones Wins Democratic Nomination for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Doug Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney under the Clinton administration, has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He easily beat the other candidates in the race and will go on to face the Republican nominee in the general election on Dec. 12.

Jones is perhaps best known for leading the prosecution of two Klansmen for the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four little girls. While Alabama has not been represented by a Democrat in the U.S. Senate in 20 years, Jones has said Democrats must not concede the seat without a fight. He says Democrats can win if they can turn the conversation to “kitchen table issues” such as wages, health care and jobs.

He will have to wait until Sep. 26 to find out who his GOP opponent will be. That’s because incumbent U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore will be in a runoff that day. Strange was appointed to the seat earlier this year by then-Gov. Robert Bentley after Jeff Sessions resigned from the seat in order to become Attorney General under President Trump.

