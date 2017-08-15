Election Official: Voter Turnout Low in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Voters across the state head to the polls for the special election primaries in the race for the United States Senate.

Dallas County Probate Judge Kim Ballard says voter turnout has been light.

“I hope everybody will come out and vote,” said June Carter of Selma.

“Vote whatever your conscience tells you to and the good Lord tells you to.”

Seven democrats and nine republicans are on the ballot trying to win their party’s primary nomination.

The primary winners move on to the special general election in December.

If no candidate in the primaries gets more than 50 percent of the vote a runoff will be held in that primary in six weeks.