Michael Bennett Receives Support from Coach Pete Carroll in National Anthem Protest

by Rashad Snell

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is supporting Michael Bennett’s decision to sit during the national anthem while also saying he believes players should stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Carroll spoke Tuesday about Bennett’s decision to sit before the preseason opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bennett didn’t inform Carroll or his teammates of his decision to sit while the rest of the Seahawks stood locked arm-in-arm on the sideline.

Bennett said after the game that the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a woman struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters, solidified his decision.

Carroll said he’s met with Bennett on a couple of occasions since Sunday to talk about his actions. “It’s easy for me to support him in his issues. But I think we should all be standing up when we’re playing the national anthem,” Carroll said.

