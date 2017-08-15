Mo Brooks Finishes Third in GOP U.S. Senate Race; Eliminated from Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks failed to win enough votes to make it to the runoff in the special election for U.S. Senate. He finished third in the Republican primary behind former Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Sen. Luther Strange.

Brooks told Alabama News Network the loss was a bit disappointing. He even had a few things to say about some of the ads that his opponents ran against him. He believes they definitely played a role in his defeat.

Brooks says that even after the loss he does not regret entering the U.S. Senate race. But he is looking forward to catching up on some of the time that he missed with his family on this campaign.

Brooks says he plans to run for a fourth term as Congressman next year, representing Huntsville and other parts of the Tennessee Valley.

The special election was called after Jeff Sessions resigned from the seat to become U.S. Attorney General under President Trump earlier this year. Then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to the seat.