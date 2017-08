Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Prattville

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Jacob Gorley, 26, of Prattville was struck by a 1998 Ford Victoria as he walked on Autauga County 165 near U.S. 82, approximately seven miles west of Prattville. Gorley was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.