Roy Moore Finishes First in GOP U.S. Senate Primary, Heads to Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore finished on top of a crowded field in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. However, he did not receive enough votes to avoid a runoff with second-place finisher U.S. Sen. Luther Strange.

Moore says he wants to fight the political establishment in Washington. He voted Tuesday morning by riding a horse to his polling place in Gallant before heading to Montgomery for his watch party. Moore told his supporters that he expects the runoff campaign to become very negative. But he says he wants to run a fair and ethical campaign.

Moore and Strange will face each other on Sep. 26. The winner will move on to the general election to face Democratic nominee Doug Jones, who won his party’s primary outright without needing a runoff.