Senate Candidate Roy Moore Rides Horse to Polls

by Rashad Snell

Former Alabama Chief Justice and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore rode a horse to the polls as he voted in the state’s special Senate primary on Tuesday.

Moore wore a military T-shirt and black cowboy hat as he dismounted at the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department, where he votes in northeastern Alabama.

Moore jokingly looked shocked when a poll worker asked if he wanted to vote in the GOP or Democratic primary.

He then took only a few seconds to mark his ballot — presumably for himself. Moore says it’s odd to have only one race on a statewide ballot.

Moore is among a group of candidates for the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He says riding a horse to vote is a family tradition.