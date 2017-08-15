U.S. Sen. Luther Strange Finishes Second in Primary; Advances to Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange may have finished second to former Chief Justice Roy Moore in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, but that was good enough to make the Sep. 26 runoff.

Second place is where the Strange campaign told Alabama News Network they thought they would be. For his supporters at his watch party in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, it was a night to celebrate. However, they know the next few weeks will present a challenge to find the votes to defeat Moore. At the party, they asked each supporter to find five people to vote for Strange in the runoff.

As for Strange himself, he says it’s time for the next challenge — comparing the runoff race to a basketball game.

“Eight on one has kind of been the game so far. Now we are one-on-one. I like the odds in a one-on-one basketball game, because the contrast will be great. Really what it all boils down to is who is best for the future of this country. Who will stand with our President to make America great again,” Strange said.

Whoever wins the Sep. 26 runoff will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12. Jones finished far ahead of his opponents and won the primary without needing a runoff.