U.S. Senate Special Election – Live Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Polls have closed across Alabama in the special election for U.S. Senate. Click here for live election results from the Associated Press.

The special election is to fill the U.S. Senate seat of Jeff Sessions, who resigned earlier this year to become Attorney General under President Trump. Then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to fill the seat. After Bentley’s resignation in April, new Gov. Kay Ivey moved up the special election from next year to Aug. 15.

These are the candidates whose names are on the ballot:

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Will Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hansen

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Brian McGee (candidate withdrew but name still on ballot)

Charles Nana

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

James Paul Beretta

Joseph Breault

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Dom Gentile (candidate withdrew but name still on ballot)

Mary Maxwell

Roy Moore

Bryan Peeples

Trip Pittman

Luther Strange (i)

In either primary, if no candidate receives 50%+1 of the vote, then the top two finishers will move on to a runoff on Sept. 26. The general election will be held Dec. 12.

Stay with Alabama News Network on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery for complete election coverage, results and analysis from Steve Flowers throughout the campaign season.