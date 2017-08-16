One Step Closer to Filling U.S. Senate Seat Vacany -Special Election Primary Wrap-Up

by Jalea Brooks

What was once a crowed race for Alabama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat, has now dwindled down to 3. Current Senator Luther Strange is one of two republican victors in Tuesday’s special election and plans to move forward with full steam ahead.

He says “8 on 1 has kind of been the game so far, now we’re 1 on 1 and I like the odds of 1 on 1 basketball game or a match-up in the contest because now the contrast will be great and really what it all boils down to is who’s best suited to stand for the future of this country with our president to make sure we make America great again”.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore, is also celebrating a win. He says “this election ladies and gentleman as you know is not over, there’s much left to do I’m running to make a difference in Washington and those in Washington are scared.”

Voters will head to the polls again in six weeks for a run-off election to decide which republican candidate will make the general election ballot in December.

The run-off winner will face democratic nominee, and former federal prosecutor Doug Jones. Jones says Alabama is looking for a new voice. He explains “we’ve seen some real major problems in the state where people have not just been getting hat they have bargained for in their leaders whether its Montgomery or Washington and I think folks are looking for a change, I think they are also looking for a little political checks and balances they see politics getting way too one sided at this point”.

President Donald Trump has congratulated both Luther Strange and Roy Moore on twitter for making it to the Republican runoff. That election is scheduled for September 26th. The general election is scheduled for December 12th.