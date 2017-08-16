Preparing for the Solar Eclipse

by Ellis Eskew

It’s been busy at the Montgomery planetarium lately as people get ready for the solar eclipse production and come to find out a little more about it.

“I’ve seen so many pictures. I always wondered what it would feel like, so it would probably be cool to see with my own eyes, but I probably can’t look for long,” said 8th grader James Hodges.

Planetarium specialist Trish Jester says the real eclipse will take about 3 hours.

“At 12:03, is when things are going to start here. So the moon is going to start to pass. But it’s going to pass slowly, so I would say get outside around noon to watch the beginning of it. Be out there for 10-15 minutes, go back inside, cool off or if you are at a picnic, do your thing. But be ready at 1:25 because at 1:34 we are going to be at maximum for us,” said Jester.

Jester says people in Central and South Alabama will see about 90 percent coverage for a little over two minutes.

But she has some advice for those watching for the first time.

“Enjoy the moment, don’t take pictures or get out the telescope, enjoy the memory,” said Jester.

And that’s exactly what students at the planetarium say they will do.

“I really want to see it. I’ll be in school at the time, and if I have glasses, maybe I will be able to look outside the window,”said 5th grader Johnny Hodges.

Getting the safety glasses to view the eclipse is key.

You want to make sure they do meet safety standards. Jester says there should be an ISO label on them.

If you want to see the film at the W.A. Gayle Planetarium, “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” is playing all month.

Show times are Monday – Thursday at 4 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m.