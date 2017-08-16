President Trump Congratulates Moore and Strange in Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

President Donald Trump has congratulated both Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and former state Chief Justice Roy Moore for making it to the Republican runoff in the U.S. Senate race.

Trump on Wednesday morning used his Twitter account to send congratulations to both men “for being the final two” in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Exciting race!” Trump wrote.

Trump had previously endorsed Strange in the primary and recorded a telephone message sent to voters on Strange’s behalf. However, Trump but did not single Strange out in the Wednesday tweet. Strange had emphasized Trump’s backing in the closing days of the campaign.

Strange and Moore will meet in a Sept. 26 Republican runoff.

The runoff winner will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in a December election.