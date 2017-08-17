24th Annual Buckmasters Expo -What’s in Store This Weekend?

by Jalea Brooks

Hunting season is around the corner and many avid hunters will be in downtown Montgomery this weekend gearing up for the great outdoors. The 24th annual Buckmasters Expo is back in town.

Buckmasters is the largest hunting association in the country. Founder Jackie Bushman says they’re gearing up for the thousands of attendees who will be at this year’s Buckmasters Expo. Over 300 exhibitors will line the convention floor and some of the country’s biggest hunting manufacturers will be in town to showcase their products. Bushman says “if you’re an outdoors-man and you’re not doing anything this weekend get in the pick up truck and come to Buckmasters”.

Admission to the Expo if free if you bring a canned good, it will be donated to Salvation Army and Friendship Mission.

The expo opens Friday from 3-9. Saturday from 9-7 and on Sunday from 10-5.