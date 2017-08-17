AG Marshall Joins 15 States in Amucs Brief to Support Trump Travel Ban

by Rashad Snell

Attorney General Steve Marshall today joined 15 other states in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court asking the Court to uphold the travel ban imposed by President Trump to protect American citizens from terrorism.

The President’s executive order provides a 90-day delay of travelers entering America from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen due to national security concerns regarding those countries.

“The President is rightfully exercising his legal authority to restrict the entry of those who may endanger the safety and security of Americans,” said Attorney General Marshall. “The restricted countries have a strong record of violent acts and terrorism, and it is vital and appropriate that the President’s provisions stand to properly vet travelers from these areas for the protection of our citizens.”

The amicus brief was filed by the State of Texas and joined by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia, along with Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi.

You may access a copy of the amicus brief here: http://ago.state.al.us/File-Travel%20Ban%20Amicus%20Brief