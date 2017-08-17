Bond Reduced for Eclectic Teen Accused of Killing Parents

by Rashad Snell

The bond of an Eclectic teen, charged with killing his parents, has been reduced.

A judge set bond for 17-year old Jesse Holton at $1Million last September. That bond was reduced to $300 thousand today.

Police say Holton killed his parents at their home after an argument. The victims were former eclectic mayor, Mike Holton, and his wife, April.

Prosecutors say they won’t be able to seek Capital Murder charges against Holton because the Supreme Court ruled that minors are not subject to the death penalty.