Rain Chances Go Down, Temperatures Heat Up!

Rest of Today:  A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight:  Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday:  A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

