Teachers Educating Students on Eclipse

by Danielle Wallace

For many kids, this will be their first time seeing a solar eclipse. That’s why teachers are explaining to students what to expect on the rare occasion.

Their first lesson-safety while viewing.

“We’re going to discuss a little bit about old-time photography and incorporate the photography element for the art and then using kind of a do it yourself method for a safe method of viewing for the eclipse,” says Charlotte Walden.

Charlotte walden of Charles Henderson High School plans to have students create special viewing boxes for the event.

“Of course everything will be with parent consent, obviously safety is our first concern because we are aware of how dangerous it can be to the eyes,” says Walden.

While some schools don’t have glasses for everyone, teachers are getting students think outside the box.

“There’s an abundance of viewers that you can make at home for next to nothing with things you have in your house,” says Alissa Jordan, teacher at Pike Liberal Arts.

For some teachers, the eclipse is a time to dispel myths about the phenomenon, while also researching the event in class.

“It’s part of my course of study anyway and they need to know how the science of the planets and the moon and how things work,” says Janice Winthrop, teacher at Pike Liberal Arts.

While some students won’t be allowed outside for the eclipse, teachers are counting on indoor streams from NASA.

“It’s not just a once a lifetime event for the students but also for myself as well,” says Walden.

Pike Liberal Arts school officials plan to dismiss students at 11:30 am Monday due to the eclipse. Charles Henderson High School plans to modify its schedule in order to keep students inside during the event.