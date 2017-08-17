Twinkle Cavanaugh Switches to Lt. Governor’s Race

by Rashad Snell

Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is not running for governor, but will run for lieutenant governor instead.

Cavanaugh, a Republican, made the announcement Thursday.

Cavanaugh had been mulling a bid for governor in 2018. She filed paperwork to create a gubernatorial campaign committee.

She said decided she could better serve the state by not challenging Gov. Kay Ivey, by focusing on the lieutenant governor’s post. While Ivey has not said if she is running in 2018, there is a growing expectation that she will.

Cavanaugh joins a crowded Republican field running for lieutenant governor.

State. Rep. Will Ainsworth, state Sen. Rusty Glover and school board member Mary Scott Hunter are among the Republicans seeking the post.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Alabama Senate.

