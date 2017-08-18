Chancellor Announces Strategic Planning Initiative at SUSCC

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker announced on Friday the launch of a strategic planning initiative for Southern Union State Community College. The rigorous effort is designed to address critical issues facing the college and will culminate with the selection of a permanent President.

Chancellor Baker met Thursday with college administrators, elected officials, business community members and others to explain his vision for the strategic plan.

“We owe it to the Southern Union community to take our time, seek input, and create the best roadmap possible to ensure the long-term success of the college,” Baker said. “With the participation and input from the entire Bison family I am confident we will set SUSCC on the path to greatness.”

The planning process will begin by soliciting public feedback through the use of an online survey. Those interested in providing input can do so by visiting:bit.ly/southernunionsurvey. The survey will be available online through September 30.

“To ensure our students are receiving the education and training they need to succeed we must stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the modern economy,” said Dr. Glenda Colagross, Southern Union interim president, “The strategic planning process is an opportunity to identify SUSCC’s strengths and opportunities and lay a framework to guarantee the delivery of the college’s mission to each and every student. We look forward to strengthening our current plan to further address ways that Southern Union can be responsive to the needs of students and community alike.”

The appointment of a strategic planning committee will be announced at a later date. Additional opportunities for public feedback through participation in community town halls will also be announced in the future.