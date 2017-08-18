Eclipse Mania Sends Americans Scurrying to Find Safe Glasses

by Darryl Hood

Eclipse mania is building and so is demand for the glasses that make it safe to view the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in 99 years.

Lines are forming, prices are rising and shelves are emptying as people scurry to obtain special eyewear to view the sun Monday as it is obscured by the passing moon. Complicating the rising demand from last-minute shoppers was a recent recall by Amazon that forced libraries and health centers around the country to recall glasses they gave away or sold.

For stores that still have the glasses, prices are spiking. The ones still for sale on Amazon were going for around $11-$12 each on Friday.

Doctors are warning people that they can damage their eyes staring directly at the sun.

