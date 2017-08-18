Mill Street Homicide Suspect Found in Montgomery Jail

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the April 16 fatal shooting of 26-year old Keyon Timmons.

On Sunday, April 16, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 600 block of Mill Street after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located the victim, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation determined that Timmons was fatally shot while he was sitting inside a vehicle. Further investigation identified Ricquez Ligon, 26, of Montgomery as the suspect.

Ligon was taken into custody at the Montgomery City Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was charged with capital murder and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

At this point in the investigation, no additional information is available for release.