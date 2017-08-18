More New Student Enrollment Continues at Troy University

by Danielle Wallace

Class is back in session for Troy University and just like recent years university officials see a boost of enrollment.

This year, the university could exceed 2,500 new students.

“That’s made up of our domestic students and our students that come from abroad, our undergraduate students plus our graduate students,” says Dendy Moseley, Associate Director of Enrollment.

University officials credit the growth to everyone pushing to show what Troy has to offer and a new admissions center serves as a bonus to attract new students.

“It’s what the incoming freshman are looking for. It’s got the wow factor and it’s going to make a big difference moving forward,” says Moseley.

Keeping up with the growth of the university, a new parking lot is being built for more students.

But for now, students can enjoy changes to the Trojan Center Food Court, with the addition of Steak and Shake, Great American Cookies, Boars Head, and Marble Slab Creamery.

‘It’s a little crowded which is normal because everybody’s excited because they like to try different things which is a good problem to have for us,” says Ibrahim Vildrim, General Manager of Troy University Dining Services.

“The dining options in troy, are by far the best out of all the colleges I’ve toured. I like how no matter how I’m feeling if I want something sweet, I’ve got options,” says student, Sarah Gillis.

With the new changes, the university’s goal is to continue serving students near and far.

“Our focus is always on attracting that quality student, that is searching what we can offer at troy, which is that culture of caring that reaches out and can eventually lead to a professional career on down the road,” says Moseley.

University officials say the new parking lot consisting of nearly 600 parking spaces is expected to be complete before this year is over.