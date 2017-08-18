Pet Owners Prepare for Solar Eclipse

by Andrew James

The Solar Eclipse is the talk of the town now that it’s less than one week away.

“It’s just going to be a spectacular event,” explained pet owner Lamar Wagner

Wagner is also concerned with what the eclipse could mean for his dog, Pebbles. Veterinarian Dr. Jessica Loch, though, says pets should be safe.

“Unless they’re prone to staring up at the sun which I think dogs have more sense than we do to do that kind of a thing,” Dr. Loch shared.

If your pet does stare up at the sky often or you just want to be extra safe, she says it won’t hurt to keep your animals inside during the eclipse.

On Monday during eclipse time, this play area at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital will be pretty much empty. Dr. Loch says they’re making plans to move all of their animals indoors just to be on the safe side.

The peak time to view the eclipse in Montgomery will be Monday around 1:30 p.m.