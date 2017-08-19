Arrest Made in Murder Investigation

Posted:

by Andrew James

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in early August, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police charged Anthony Thomas Jr. with one count of murder.  He was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Centennial Way on August 9.  They found 28-year-old Timothy Barnes who had a life-threatening gunshot wound.  He was taken to Jackson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas is being held at the Montgomery County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

