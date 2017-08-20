Monday’s Solar Eclipse Forecast!

by Ben Lang

Not much in the way of rain or thunderstorms this afternoon, and that will continue through this evening. Expect a slow cooldown tonight, with lows eventually bottoming out in the mid-70s. Monday starts off on a mostly sunny note. Expect a few afternoon storms to pop up along and south of the I-85 corridor through mid afternoon. Coverage will remain very isolated, so overall viewing conditions should be pretty good for the eclipse. The eclipse begins at 12:03PM in Montgomery, peaks at 1:34PM at a 90% eclipse of the sun, then ends at 3:00PM when we will see the sun in full again. Be sure to get a look at it using only ISO certified solar glasses. Sunglasses are not adequate for viewing. Looking directly at the sun even during the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause vision loss. You’ll definitely want to get a look at it – it’s a rare and spectacular celestial event!

Any storms that fire up Monday afternoon will be rather short-lived. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon, possibly held down a bit due to the eclipse caused a decrease in sunlight received here at the surface. Monday night should be calm and mostly clear with lows dropping to the mid 70s.

The forecast gets wetter again on Tuesday, and increased chances for rain continue through Friday. Storms will be more widely scattered for the afternoons, but will likely follow the typical summertime trend and fizzle out during the evening. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s each day. Enhanced afternoon thunderstorm coverage continues next weekend, with upper 80s to lower 90s for high temps.