Hot & Humid

by Shane Butler

Typical hot and humid August weather conditions are ahead for the next several days. Temps will manage the low to mid 90s for highs. The heat backs off at night but it will still feel quite muggy during the overnight hours. Relief from the heat will come from daily afternoon showers and t-storms. These storms will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. A frontal boundary will be moving into the area later this week. If this front makes it south of us, we could see a little milder conditions during the weekend into early next week.