Montgomery Police Release Names of Victims from Two Weekend Shootings

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated two homicide investigations in the wake of separate fatal shootings over the weekend that claimed the lives of Devontaye Reeves, 20, and Marcus Cooley, 23.

At about 8:30 p.m. on August 19, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1000 block of Perry Hill Road after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Reeves, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours later, at about 3:30 a.m. August 20, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Bragg Street after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Cooley, who had been fatally shot. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding both fatal shootings are under investigation, and no arrests have been made. At this point in the investigations, no additional information is available for release.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of these two shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 262-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.