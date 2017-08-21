Montgomery Students View Solar Eclipse At School

by Jalea Brooks

Anticipation was at an all time high for Students At Booker T. Washington Magnet High school, as they gathered to watch the solar eclipse take place before their eyes.

In the days leading up to the eclipse, teachers strictly enforced safety but did not miss the chance to use the phenomenon as an educational opportunity. Photography teacher, Emily Thomas, explains “its actually perfect timing, this ties in exactly to our curriculum here in beginning photography”.

Many students viewed the eclipse through special eclipse viewers made in the classroom from recycled and household products. Student Christian Hayes explains “with our pinhole shoe boxes and cereal boxes we’re actually going to be able to see it without looking directly at the sun…almost like a homemade camera with out the electricity”.

After the well anticipated phenomenon had come and gone, several students described their solar eclipse experience as an event that they’ll remember for a life time.