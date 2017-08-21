Solar Eclipse Watch Party in Downtown Montgomery

by Andrew James

People across the River Region held watch parties to catch Monday’s solar eclipse.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Montgomery at a watch party outside of the Department of Archives and History. Some people even took off work early to get to the watch party. Others families in attendance traveled from Massachusetts and even Los Angeles. No one wanted to miss this rare event.

“It’s just a once in a lifetime experience for a lot of folks, I’m 62 so I may not be around the next time an eclipse like this occurs,” explained Jewell Pitts.

Organizers also passed out moon pies to everyone in attendance.