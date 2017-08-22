Alabama Board of Education Special Meeting Cancelled

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Board of Education will not discuss the superintendent’s contract in an upcoming meeting.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday that a specially called meeting, which included a discussion of Superintendent Michael Sentance’s contract, is cancelled. The board will only hold a work session on Wednesday.

The governor’s office had questioned if the board had given adequate public notice of the meeting.

Board members last month gave Sentance low marks on a performance evaluation, which could signal a push to remove him.

Board Vice President Stephanie Bell said Wednesday’s session will focus on the state budget and compliance with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA.

Member Mary Scott Hunter said Tuesday she hoped the board would put aside the “recent turmoil” and focus on the ESSA plan.

