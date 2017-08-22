Alabama School Board Attorney: Special Meeting is Legal

by Rashad Snell

A law firm has concluded that an upcoming special meeting of the Alabama Board of Education was legally called.

Reports say H. Lewis Gillis of the Montgomery law firm Means Gillis sent a letter to board members on Sunday disputing a memo sent last week from Governor Kay Ivey’s general counsel that questioned the legality of recent special meetings, including who may call them and how far in advance public notice is given.

On Wednesday’s meeting agenda is the contract of state Superintendent Michael Sentance, who defended his performance at the most recent board meeting, held Aug. 10.

AL.com reports during a news conference call Monday afternoon, Ivey spokesman Daniel Sparkman said the governor’s office disagrees with Gillis’ interpretation of state law, but didn’t anticipate taking any action.

