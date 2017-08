AP All-American Teams Announced; Alabama with Four, Auburn with Two

by Rashad Snell

The Associated Press preseason All-America team, chosen by the votes of 51 members of the AP Top 25 media panel, and released Tuesday:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern California

Running backs – Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State; Derrius Guice, junior, LSU.

Tackles – Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Connor Williams, junior, Texas.

Guards – Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State.

Center – Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end – Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn State.

Wide receivers – James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M.

All-purpose player – Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh.

Kicker – Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

DEFENSE

Ends – Harold Landry, senior, Boston College; Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State.

Tackles – Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Linebackers – Arden Key, junior, LSU; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Azeem Victor, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks – Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida State; Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville.

Safeties – Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama.

Punter – Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah.

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

Running backs – Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia; Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama.

Tackles – Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards – Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center – Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

Tight end – Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

Wide receivers – Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama; Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU.

All-purpose player – Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Kicker – Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends – Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio State; Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan.

Tackles – Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson; Vita Vea, junior, Washington.

Linebackers – Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana; Cameron Smith, junior, Southern California.

Cornerbacks – Duke Dawson, senior, Florida; Iman Marshall, junior, Southern California.

Safeties – Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia; Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern.

Punter – JK Scott, senior, Alabama.

____

Voters

Lauren Shute, SEC Country; Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News; Brian Howell, Buffzone.com; Ed Daigneault, Republican-American; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times; Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel; Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun; Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald; Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman; Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette; Eric Hansen, The South Bend Tribune; Terry Hutchens, The Anderson Herald Tribune; Steve Batterson, Quad-City Times; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader; Ross Dellenger, The Advocate; Rob Long, WJZ-FM 105.7; Pat Caputo, The Oakland Press; Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal; Soren Petro; 810 WHB; Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald; Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal; Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media; Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal; Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group; Sammy Batten, The Fayetteville Observer; Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com; Scott Hamilton, WCOG-AM; David Briggs, Toledo Blade; Bill Landis, Cleveland.com; Matt McCoy, 610 WTVN Radio; Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal; Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier; John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel; David Foster, Fox 17 WZTV; Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Tony Parks, 1280 AM/07.5 FM KZNS; Andy Bitter, The Roanoke Times; Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State-Journal; Robert Gagliardi; Wyoming Tribune Eagles; Matt Brown, Sports on Earth; Rece Davis, ESPN; Adam Zucker, CBS Sports.

