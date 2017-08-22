Five Run First is All Biscuits Need in 5-1 Win

by Rashad Snell

on Monday

Anthony Misiewicz (2-1) went six strong innings, and the Biscuits (70-56) rode a five-run first to a 5-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies (63-62), to take their series opener from their North Division Rivalsnight at Riverwalk Stadium. Montgomery remains 14 games above .500 and currently lead the Tennessee Smokies by 6.5 games in the Wild Card standings.

After Jake Cronenworth struck out looking to begin the game against Tennessee starter Trevor Clifton (5-8), the Biscuits erupted for five runs thanks to six hits and an error, beginning with Justin Williams two-run single that knocked in Brandon Lowe and Joe McCarthy to put Montgomery ahead, 2-0.

A few batters later, Brett Sullivan would hit a line drive single into center field to score Grant Kay and extend that lead to three. Then after Sullivan reached second on a fielding error by Trey Martin, Nick Ciuffo would rip one into right field for a two-run double to make it 5-0. Ciuffo has now knocked in seven runs in 11 games against the Smokies this season.

That was all Misiewicz would need as the left-hander went six innings, and allowed just one run (one earned) on three hits, walking two, and striking out a season-high eight for his second win in three starts with the Biscuits since being acquired from the Mariners back on August 6 in the Ryan Garton and Mike Marjama trade.

After Clifton went just one inning allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits to earn his eighth loss of the year Tennessee dipped into their bullpen. It was the second time against Montgomery the right-hander had gone just an inning and surrendered five runs. The Smokies bullpen shut down the Butter and Blue the rest of the way.

In fact, Montgomery tallied all of six of their hits in the first inning, but after, Tennessee’s relievers shut them down, beginning with James Pugliese.

The right-hander tossed three perfect frames while walking just one and striking out two. He would then hand the reigns over to Stephen Perakslis in the fifth, who kept things going by tossing two perfect frames of his own. Jake Stinnett then took over in the seventh and allowed just one walk to Nick Ciuffo, before retiring his next six batters faced helping his bullpen complete an eight inning shutout.

The Biscuits have now won 15 of their last 20 against Tennessee and will try to increase their Wild Card lead even more when Benton Moss (3-4) takes on Chris Nunn (0-1) on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM CT.