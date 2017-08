Increasing Chances For Rain

by Elissia Wilson

As a cold front begins to approach the southeast we will see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the week.

Rest of Today: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers then mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.