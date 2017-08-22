Man Charged with Shooting into Occupied Home

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police arrested and charged Ronnie Lee Franklin Jr. with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road on Sunday, August 20.

The investigation determined that Franklin was involved in an exchange of gunfire that resulted in damage to a nearby dwelling. The resident of the dwelling was not injured.

Franklin sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken into custody following his release from the hospital.

No other details were released regarding this shooting.